Casino Stocks To Consider – May 12th

DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casino gaming facilities and related resort amenities. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the gambling and hospitality industry, where revenues depend on factors like tourist traffic, gaming regulations, and broader economic conditions. Performance of casino stocks can also be influenced by shifts in consumer discretionary spending and regional gaming legislation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 8,417,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,981,536. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,861. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $11.49 on Monday, hitting $245.96. 760,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,968. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 85.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.74.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $34.07. 2,157,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $97.62. 254,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

