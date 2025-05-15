Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG) Stock Price Up 40% – Time to Buy?

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.90. 16,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 66,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.07.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

