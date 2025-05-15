Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $22,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $228.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

