Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Cognex worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

