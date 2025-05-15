Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $263.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,128 shares of company stock worth $23,511,368 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after acquiring an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $536,484,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.