Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

