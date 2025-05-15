Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total transaction of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,591,914.41. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,353 shares of company stock worth $99,768,424. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.59.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

