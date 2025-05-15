Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,674,000 after buying an additional 380,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,827,000 after buying an additional 150,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter worth about $66,169,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RELY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

In other Remitly Global news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,273.05. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $793,963.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,776,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,486,757.65. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

