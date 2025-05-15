Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSIG. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.