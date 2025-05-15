Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 2.5%

SMDV opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $657.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.