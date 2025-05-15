Comerica Bank Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DNOW were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 98,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 195,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.20.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $160.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

