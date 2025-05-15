Comerica Bank Has $510,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,263 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
B&G Foods Price Performance
BGS opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -28.57%.
B&G Foods Profile
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.
