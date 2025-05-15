Comerica Bank Has $511,000 Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RPC were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RPC by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

