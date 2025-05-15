Comerica Bank Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magnite by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Benchmark cut their target price on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $201,381.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,774.54. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,610 shares of company stock worth $647,848. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 1.7%

MGNI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 276.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

