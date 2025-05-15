Comerica Bank Has $649,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of ProPetro worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ProPetro by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

