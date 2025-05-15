Comerica Bank Purchases 37,387 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 309.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enovix were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Enovix by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 235,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 184,294 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

ENVX stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.99. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

