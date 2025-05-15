Comerica Bank Purchases 9,833 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,085. Company insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Paymentus Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

