Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. This represents a 60.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,871 shares of company stock worth $1,506,731. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.