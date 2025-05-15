Comerica Bank Sells 129 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in City were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of City by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,048. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Parsons purchased 2,200 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,069 shares of company stock worth $359,820. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

City Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $121.24 on Thursday. City Holding has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $137.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.52.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

