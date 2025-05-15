Comerica Bank Sells 27,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $20.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

