Comerica Bank Sells 378 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 18,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.