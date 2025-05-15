Comerica Bank Sells 493 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Koppers by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Koppers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Koppers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $628.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.