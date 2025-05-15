Comerica Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,278,000.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $259.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $272.04.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
