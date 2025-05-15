Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $6,394,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,533,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $818.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

