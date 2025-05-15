Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of COYA stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. Coya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $257.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

