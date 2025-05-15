CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,458,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

