Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Crown were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $99.78 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.