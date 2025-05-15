CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -181.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.83 and a 200 day moving average of $339.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

