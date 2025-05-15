Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 0.2%

DK stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -9.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

