Diana L. Day Sells 8,015 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sempra Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 633.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Sempra by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sempra by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,695,000 after purchasing an additional 278,183 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.