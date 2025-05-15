Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.