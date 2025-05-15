Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,984 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 77,907 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 122,360 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Sidoti raised Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

