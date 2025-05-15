Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Docebo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Shares of DCBO opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $786.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Docebo has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Docebo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Docebo by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Docebo by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.