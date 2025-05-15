Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $97,424,356.85 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 144.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 705,707 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

