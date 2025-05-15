Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells $97,424,356.85 in Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE DNB opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.
