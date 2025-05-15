DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of DXC stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

