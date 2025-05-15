Edward P. Garden Acquires 203,058 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. The trade was a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Middleby Stock Down 0.8%

MIDD stock opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 32.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 114.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 488,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.