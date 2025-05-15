Edward P. Garden Acquires 249,339 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Edward P. Garden purchased 249,339 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MIDD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Middleby by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 760.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Middleby by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.