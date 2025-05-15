enCore Energy’s (EU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of EU stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.19. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

In other news, Chairman William M. Sheriff acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,310,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,166.55. This represents a 1.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.