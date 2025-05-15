Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.82% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $49,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 89,497.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,132,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,331,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FBCG opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.