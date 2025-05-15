Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 819,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 7.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 287,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.