First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Todd D. Brice purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,945. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

