Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 264.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,405,000.

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

