Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading 8.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.43 and last traded at C$31.96. 2,607,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,211,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.39.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 8.7%

The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.26.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Featured Stories

