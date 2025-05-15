Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

