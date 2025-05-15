GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells C$17,125,500.00 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$17,125,500.00.
GFL Environmental Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$66.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.82.
GFL Environmental Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFL
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GFL Environmental
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.