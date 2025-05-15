GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells C$17,125,500.00 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$17,125,500.00.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$66.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$41.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

