GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,746,000. NVIDIA comprises 10.9% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

