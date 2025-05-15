Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

