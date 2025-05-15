Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 5,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

