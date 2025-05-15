Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 5,432 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Stock

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,835.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,004.88. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 8th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,376 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $64,942.08.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55.
- On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $81,792.00.
- On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $237,996.84.
Bowen Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BOWN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $19.77.
