Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 5,432 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN) Stock

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,835.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,004.88. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harraden Circle Investments, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 5,376 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $64,942.08.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,455 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $73,651.55.

On Thursday, April 24th, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 6,400 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $81,792.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 10,466 shares of Bowen Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $237,996.84.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOWN opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Institutional Trading of Bowen Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

