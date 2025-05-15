Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Hawkins worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

